Cowgirls hold CSU to season low in points in Border War road win

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 16, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirls won their third straight road game in the “Border War” series with a 43-40 win over Colorado State Saturday in Fort Collins. The 40-points is a season low game output for the Rams this season.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cowgirls and improved their conference mark to 8-6 (12-11 overall). CSU falls to 5-9 in the Mountain West and 11-14 on the season.

“I’m really pleased not only that we won the game, but how we won the game and the type of game it was because it was very physical, very aggressive, and we didn’t back down,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “That’s growth, that’s a step going forward. We wanted to get more aggressive with the ball in the fourth quarter, put the ball on the floor a little more, kind of putting the game in the hands of the officials to make calls. We started shooting free throws early. We got nine free throws in the second half and held them to six-for-six, that’s our three points right there.”

Wyoming’s defense set the tone early by holding the Rams to just two-first quarter points in building a 9-2 lead. Wyoming led 18-13 at the half.

A Quinn Weidermann three-pointer would give Wyoming a 21-13 lead early in the third quarter. Colorado State would cut the lead to just two, 23-21, with five-minutes to go in the quarter before Taylor Rusk’s three-point field goal increased the Poke lead to 26-21, with four-minutes left in the third.

CSU would take just their second lead of the game, 28-26, with :28 remaining in the third quarter on a Liah Davis two-point shot and made free throw. Wyoming’s Jaye Johnson knocked down a three-point shot with :01 showing on the game clock to give Wyoming the lead, 29-28, at the end of the third quarter.

Wyoming built the lead to four, 32-28, on another made three-point shot from Tommi Olson at the 8:56 mark. The scored remained that way for over three-minutes of play until CSU made two free-throws to cut Wyoming’s lead to 32-30. Three made free-throws by Weidemann would get the Cowgirl lead back to five-points, 35-30 with 3:19 to play. Weidemann would add a layup and another made free throw to increase the Wyoming lead to 38-30 with 1:25 to go in the game.

The Rams would put on a late surge, outscoring the Cowgirls 8-2, to cut the Wyoming lead to 40-38 with :26 remaining. Weidermann would step up and hit two more free-throws and Johnson added another to secure the 43-40 Cowgirl win.

Weidemann scored a game-high 13 points, 10 of those in the fourth quarter, to lead Wyoming in scoring. She hit eight fourth-quarter free-throws. Sophomore Tommi Olson scored a career-high 10 points.

Colorado State was led by Annie Brady with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jamie Bonnarens scored nine points with three rebounds and three steals.

The Cowgirls will now host Utah State (2-13 In the MW, 7-19 overall) Wednesday night. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.