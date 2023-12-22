Cowgirls hold on for Vegas tourney win

University of Wyoming photo

December 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Riding the wave of big nights from Tess Barnes and Allyson Fertig, the Wyoming Cowgirls came away with a 71-61 win tonight over Wright State in Las Vegas. Barnes scored a career-high 19 points, while Fertig recorded her third double-double of the season with 21 points and ten rebounds. Wyoming is now 5-5 on the season.

The Cowgirls got off to a fast start, scoring the first 12 points of the game and led 24-15 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams’ offenses struggled in the second quarter, with UW scoring 8 points and Raiders just 5 points. Barnes had eight of Wyoming’s first 10 points to begin the contest, forcing a Wright State timeout. UW led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and carried a 24-15 lead after one.

The Cowgirls would push their lead to 16 in the quarter early in the third quarter. But after a Wright State timeout, it was all Raiders as they forced a bunch of UW turnovers and cut the Cowgirl lead down to just 43-38 with 3:33 remaining in the quarter. The Raiders would tie the game by the end of the quarter, 49-49.

In the fourth quarter, UW grabbed a three-point lead and held that lead for most of the quarter before scoring on three consecutive layups to give the Cowgirls a 67-58 with 2:30 to play and held the lead to the end.

Up Next

Wyoming will face Eastern Washington tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30 p.m.