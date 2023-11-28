Cowgirls host BYU, Lady Mustangs play in Salt Lake City tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will host former Mountain West rival BYU tonight at the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming (3-2) has not played since last Tuesday’s home 78-32 victory over Chadron State. BYU (6-0) will be playing just its second game of the season.

The Cowgirls are 9-12 all-time against the Cougars but own a 6-5 home record against in the series.

Western Women in Salt Lake City Tonight

The Western women’s basketball team (2-5) will play at Salt Lake City Community College today. Following tonight’s game, the team will fly to Fort Meyers, Florida, to compete in a three-day invitational that will begin play on Thursday. Western’s first opponent is Hillsborough Community College of Plant City, Florida.

The Mustang men’s team is off until Friday when they travel to Lamar College in Colorado.