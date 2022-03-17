Cowgirls host Idaho State tonight in WNIT game

University of Wyoming photo

March 17, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls open play tonight in the Women’s NIT in Laramie. The Cowgirls will host Idaho State at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

Wyoming is 15-12 on the year, while Idaho State enters the contest at 19-11.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Tonight’s game marks UW’s 10th appearance in the WNIT; with the Cowgirls playing a postseason game in each of the last four seasons postseason play was available (three WNIT, one NCAA). There was no postseason play in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Idaho State won the regular-season Big Sky title. The Bengals have made four appearances in the WNIT, the last being in 2019. Like the Cowgirls, Idaho State played in the NCAA tournament last season after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The Cowgirls lead the all-time series with Idaho State, 20-5, having last played in December of 2017 in Laramie.