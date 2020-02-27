Cowgirls host league leading Bulldogs in regular season finale

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 25, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (15-11, 11-6 MW) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (23-5, 16-1 MW) tonight on “Senior Night” in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls will honor three seniors from this year’ team, Coreen Labish, Elisa Pilli, and Taylor Rusk, prior to the game.

Advertisement



The Cowgirls enter tonight’s game riding a four-game winning streak and tied for third place in the Mountain West Conference with San Jose State, each with 11-6 records. Wyoming is 15-11 overall. Fresno State leads the conference with a 16-1 mark (23-5 overall). The Bulldogs only MW loss came at Air Force, 88-65, on February 19.

Tonight’s Cowgirl/Fresno State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Fresno State won the first meeting of the year, 89-59, in Fresno on January 18. The Bulldogs own the all-time series, 21-13, but the two teams have split the last four meetings.

Up next, the Cowgirls will travel to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Championships. The tournament starts Sunday, but Wyoming has secured an opening round bye and will play on Monday as either the #3 or #4 seed.