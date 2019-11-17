Cowgirls host PAC-12’s Colorado today

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls will looking to rebound today from their first loss of the year by hostng Pac-12 member Colorado, 2-0, at 1 p.m. After winning their first two games at home, the Cowgirls lost at Denver University, 71-57, Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 this season following a 74-57 win over Wisconsin Thursday night. Colorado defeated NJIT in their season opener, 80-57. The Buffalo were picked to finish last in the Pac-12’s pre-season poll.

Advertisement

Wyoming is led in scoring by sophomores Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Wedemann at 10.3 points per game. Freshman McKinley Bradshaw is averaging 10.0 points per game. Colorado is led by Mya Hollingshed at 14.5 points per game and Quinessa Caylao-Do with 14.0 points per game.