Cowgirls host Tulsa today in WNIT second round game

University of Wyoming photo

March 20, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls continue postseason play this afternoon hosting Tulsa in the second round of the Women’s NIT tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com.

The 16-12 Cowgirls are coming off a 76-73 overtime home win over Idaho State last Thursday night. Tulsa will bring a 17-10 record into today’s contest after their 77-62 road win at North Texas Thursday night. Tulsa finished this year in eighth place in the American Athletic Conference.

The home-court has been very friendly to UW this year with the Cowgirls going 11-2, and 19-4 over the last two years. The Cowgirls also sport an all-time 18-6 WNIT home record in 10 tournament appearances.

It has been a while since these two programs have met on the basketball court. Today’s game is only their third meeting. The two teams split a season series back in 1999 when the Golden Hurricane and Wyoming were both members of the WAC, with each team winning at home.