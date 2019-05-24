Cowgirls Jerayah Davis Qualifies For NCAA Long Jump Championships

Sacramento, CA (5/24/19) – Jerayah Davis’ dream senior season will continue in two weeks at the NCAA National Championships in Austin, Texas. The Casper native had a long jump mark in the top-12 at the NCAA West Preliminary, and she earned her first career appearance at the national championships.

Davis was never outside the top-12 in the long jump, as her first jump had her in a spot to qualify. However, her second jump solidified her spot, and it was her best jump of the day at 20 feet, 5.75 inches. She finished in sixth and will compete for a national title in two weeks.

“Jerayah has always had the physical ability to be an elite collegiate long jumper,” said UW jumps coach Quincy Howe. “The things she has accomplished this year have always been in her. Being able to have steady, consistent work in the long jump has allowed her the ability to relax and allow top performances to come, as opposed to always chasing them. Today has been the fruit of that consistent work.”

Fellow senior Ja’la Henderson placed 22nd in the long jump with a leap of 19-6.75. She narrowly missed qualifying for her second-consecutive long jump national championship appearance.

Davis also advanced to today’s national quarterfinals in the 100m dash, as she finished second in her heat and fourth overall with a time of 11.26. The field of 48 has been narrowed to 24, and today’s race will determine which 12 advances to Austin.