Cowgirls knockoff UNLV for first MW win

Advertisement

(December 15, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys registered their first win of the Mountain West Conference season Monday with a 67-62 win at UNLV in Las Vegas. Not only did it mark the first conference win for the Cowgirls, but it also revenged Saturday’s 54-46 loss to the Rebels. This season, due to conference COVID-19 protocols, all MW teams will play two games in three days against the same opponent instead of the regular home and away schedule.

Advertisement... Story continues below

In a close game throughout, UNLV led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and 30-28 at the half. Wyoming grabbed a 39-36 lead with 3:54 in the third quarter on a three-point field goal by Quinn Weidemann. The Cowgirls would not trail for the rest of the game.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball games are broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com

Wyoming was led in scoring by Alba Sanchez Ramos with a career-high 20 points. McKinley Bradshaw added 13 points for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming will stay on the road traveling to Northern Colorado this Sunday.