Cowgirls look for sweep of the Aggies this afternoon

Advertisement

February 13, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls will be looking for a sweep in their two-game series against Utah State this afternoon in Laramie. Thursday night, the Cowgirls defeated the Aggies 68-56 to raise their Mountain West record to 7-8 and season mark to 9-9. Utah State is 2-9 and 4-12 on the season.

Advertisement

Today’s game will tip-off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. The broadcast start time is 1:30 p.m.

The Cowgirls will wrap up the regular season at home against New Mexico next Wednesday and Friday. The scheduled games at San Jose State on Feb. 25 and 27 have been cancel as the Spartans canceled their season back in December.

Last night Wyoming Cowboy basketball game at Utah State was postponed with no makeup date yet to be announced.