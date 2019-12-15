Cowgirls look for their fourth straight win this afternoon

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 15, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls will be going for victory number four in-a-row this afternoon when they host Northern Colorado. The game is a non-conference game for both teams.

The Cowgirls are 6-3 on the season after conference road wins at Air Force and New Mexico and a 73-point home win over Mississippi Valley State this past Thursday night. Northern Colorado (UNC) enters today’s contest at 3-5.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. with tip-off at 1p.m.

The Cowgirls lead the Bears in the all-time series between the two schools, 19-9, including a 68-60 home win in last year’s WNIT. ‘

The Cowgirls will continue their homestand on Tuesday with another non-conference tilt against nationally rated Gonzaga.