Cowgirls look to snap losing streak tonight at home against Nevada

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (7-8, 3-3 MW) continues Mountain West play tonight by hosting Nevada (8-8, 1-4 MW). The Cowgirls are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and stay in the top half of the Mountain West standings.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKKcom. beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Cowgirls started the conference season off with three-straight wins, but have since lost to CSU, San Diego State, and UNLV, the last two games on the road. The Cowgirls are looking to turn thing around tonight against a Wolf Pack who is also struggling, losers of three of their last four games.

The Wolf Pack are led by Imani Lacy leads Nevada in scoring at 12.0 points per game while pulling down 5.0 rebounds per contest. Essence Booker averages 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads Wyoming with averages of 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Cowgirls own the series lead against the Wolf Pack, 18-7, and have won seven of the last nine contests between the two teams.