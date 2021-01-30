Cowgirls look to sweep while the Cowboys look to split Aztec series

Advertisement

January 30, 2021 — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls and Cowboys will wrap up their two-game series against San Diego State today. The Cowgirls will be home to face the Aztecs while the Cowboys will play again at SDSU.

The Cowgirl and Aztecs will meet at 1 p.m. today at the Arena Auditorium in Laramie. The Cowgirl took the opening game Thursday night, 54-36, to increase their Mountain West (MW) record to 4-5 and 7-7 overall. San Diego State is now 3-5 in the MW and 5-9 overall.

Today’s Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Cowboys will be looking for better results tonight after their 87-57 road loss to the Aztecs Thursday night. The Aztecs shot 55 percent for the game and led by 33 points at the half. Wyoming enters today’s game at 4-5 in the MW and 10-7 overall. San Deigo State is currently in fourth place in the MW with a 6-3 record, 12-4 overall.

Tonight’s Cowboy game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tipoff at 8 p.m.