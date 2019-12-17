Cowgirls look to upset #17 Gonzaga tonight in Laramie

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 17, 2019) – Tonight, the Wyoming Cowgirls will try to wrap up the non-conference portion of their basketball season with a upset win over one of the best teams in the nation. The #17 rated Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) and the Cowgirls (6-4) will meet tonight in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls last knocked off a nationally ranked team three seasons ago when they defeated #15 Colorado.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming enters tonight’s game coming off a last second home loss, 46-44, to Northern Colorado Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Gonzaga is riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 4-1. Wyoming won the first game, 69-60, in 1989 but have lost the last four meetings. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Dec. 3, 2015, a 61-57 overtime win at Gonzaga.

Wyoming will start their Mountain West Conference season back up on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at home against Boise State. The Cowgirls are 2-0 in MW play.