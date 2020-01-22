Cowgirls looking for some revenge tonight against San Diego State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls will be looking to even a score tonight when they host San Diego State at the Arena Auditorium. The Cowgirls would like to avenge a 67-60 overtime loss to the Aztecs on Jan. 8 in San Diego. In that game, the Cowgirl’s led 54-51 when the Aztec’s Taylor Kalmer hit a three-point shot with :01 remaining to send the game into overtime.

Wyoming enters the game at 4-4 in the Mountain West Conference and 8-9 overall. San Diego State is 3-5 in conference and 8-12 overall. The Cowgirls are coming off their largest loss of the season, 89-59, at league leading Fresno State, while the Aztecs are hoping to stop a three-game losing streak.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads Wyoming in scoring at 13.1 points. She is also the leading rebounder with 5.5 rebounds per cpntest. Sophomore Quinn Weidermann is second in scoring at 9.1 points per game.

The Aztecs are led by Taylor Kalmer (15.1 points per game) and Sophia Ramos (13 points per game). Mallory Adams leads the team in rebounding at 6.0 per contest.