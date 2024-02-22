Cowgirls loose OT upset bid, Mustangs play make-up games tonight

University of Wyoming photo

February 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls held the lead over Mountain West leader UNLV for most of the game but fell in overtime 63-60 last night in Laramie. The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 9-5 in the conference race, tied with Boise State and New Mexico for second place. UNLV improved to 13-1 in the MW and 23-2 overall.

“We had an eight-point lead with three and a half minutes to go and then, unfortunately, let them claw back into it,” said Heather Ezell after the defensive battle. “We couldn’t knock down shots when we really needed them. We needed somebody to make that big shot and, had some great looks, just unfortunately didn’t get one to go.”

Wyoming led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 26-24 at the half break, and 41-35 going into the final quarter. The end of regulation was tied at 53-53. UNLV controlled the overtime period as they opened the extra time with the first five points.

McKinnley Dickerson came off the bench to score 14 points for the Cowgirls. Emily Mellema also scored 14 points.

Up Next

Cowgirls will host New Mexico (9-5, 19-9) on Saturday afternoon.

Mustangs Play Postponed Games Tonight

The Western Mustang basketball teams will play in Riverton tonight against Central Wyoming College. The games were initially scheduled to be played last Thursday but were postponed to tonight due to weather conditions. The games will count in the Region 9 standings.