Cowgirls Lose In Five Sets To #16 CSU

Laramie, WY (10/2/19) – It was a valiant effort Tuesday night by the Wyoming volleyball team against #16 ranked Colorado State, but it came up a bit short. The Cowgirls led the Rams 2 -1 sets to one but lost the last two sets to drop a 3-2 decision. Set scores were 25-20, 16-25, 29-27, 20-25 and 10-15.

The loss drops the Cowgirls’ mark to 7-7 (2-1 in the MWC) and also stopped their seven-match regular-season winning streak. CSU is now 13-1 on the season (3-0 in the MWC) and riding a 12-match winning streak.

“Well, we’re the better passing team typically, but we didn’t have a good night passing and weren’t able to run our offense the way we typically like,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “Also digging, they took 13 more swings than we did, which is 13 more opportunities for us to get a dig, but yet they still out-dug us by eight.”

“That fourth set is critical and even though the match went five sets, they kind of got momentum back in the fourth and started getting into a rhythm offensively and that is probably where this match was determined.”

KC McMahon led Wyoming with 16 kills to go along with four digs and three block assists. Jackie McBride added 13 kills while Emersen Cyza and Kyra Slavik chipped in with seven and six, respectively. In the first start of her career, Slavik paced the Cowgirls with 45 assists while adding six digs and a trio of block assists.

The Cowgirls will travel to Air Force this Thursday.