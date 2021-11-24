Cowgirls McBride become first time ever 5 time All-Mountain honoree

November 24, 2021 — Wyoming volleyball student-athlete Jackie McBride made history Wednesday morning as she was announced as the league’s first-ever, five-time member of the All-Mountain West Team.

McBride, who was granted an extra year of eligibility this season by the NCAA due to Covid-19, became just the eighth student-athlete in league history and second-ever in Wyoming program history, to be a four-time honoree following last season.

This season, McBride finished third in the conference during Mountain West play with a .383 hitting percentage. McBride tallied 145 kills during league-play in 2021, had a team-high 55 blocks and averaged 2.74 points per set. McBride was also one of just three Cowgirls to appear in all 68 sets during MW play this season.

McBride, who closed out her prestigious, record-breaking career last weekend at Utah State, has stamped her name into the UW record books. McBride is the program’s all-time leader in career sets played with 502, finishes third with a career hitting percentage of .338, fifth with 549 career blocks and ninth with 1,085 career kills.