Cowgirls meet K-State tonight in WNIT game

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

March 21, 2023 — For just the third time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirls will play a road Women’s NIT game as they travel to face Kansas State tonight.

This evening’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK, beginning at 4:30 p.m. to tip-off at 5 p.m.

Wyoming, 23-10 on the season, will be looking to accomplish a first tonight in having never won a game in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cowgirls are 0-3 in previous meetings but 3-4 in the overall history. The Cowgirls and the Cougars, 18-16 this season, have met just one other time in the WNIT, a triple-overtime victory by the UW in the semifinals of the 2007 tournament. Wyoming later went on to win that tournament.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 75-41 home win last Friday over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Kansas State, also home, easily defeated Wichita State 90-56 last Thursday night.