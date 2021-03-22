Cowgirls meet the Bruins tonight in NCAA Tournament

Advertisement

March 22, 2021 — For only the second time in the program’s history, the Wyoming Cowgirls will play in the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Cowgirl’s first appearance was in 2008. Wyoming is the No. 14 seed in the Hemisphere Region and will play the No. 3 seed, UCLA. The game will take place on the University of Texas campus.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s game will be the first meeting ever between the two schools in women’s basketball.

Wyoming (14-9) enters tonight’s contest as one of the hottest teams in the field, having won six straight and 8-of-its-last-10 overall. UCLA is 16-5 on the year and finished third in the PAC-10. The Bruins lost to Stanford in the PAC-12 Tournament Championship game.

UCLA is led by Associated Press Third Team All-American Michaela Onyenwere, who leads the team averaging 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

SERIES HISTORY – Monday will be the first-ever meeting between the Cowgirls and UCLA.