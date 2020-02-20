Cowgirls move into third place tie with win over Utah State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls ran away with a 64-45 home win over Utah State last night to sweep the season series against the Aggies. The win featured five Cowgirls reaching double-figures in scoring as the Cowgirls won their second straight game.

“Everybody played well, once again,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I really like what I see in the score sheet. I like the balance, and I like the effort. But at this time of year, we don’t even have time to review this one. This one’s done.”

The win put the Cowgirls Mountain West Conference record at 9-6, tied for third with San Jose State. The Cowgirls are now 13-11 on the year. Utah State falls to 2-14 in the MW and 7-20 overall.

The Cowgirls never trailed in the contest, leading 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 28-13 at the half and 47-31 going into the fourth quarter. Wyoming outscored the Aggies in all four quarters.

Cowgirl senior Taylor Rusk and freshman Jaeden Vaifanua each scored 15 points to lead Wyoming in scoring. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored 12 points, with sophomores Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann each scoring 10 points.

Utah State was led by Marlene Aniambossou’s 13 points off the bench.

The Cowgirls will stay at home this Saturday when they host Air Force (5-10 in the MW and 7-19 overall) in the Arena-Auditorium. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.