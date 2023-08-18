Cowgirls/Mustangs tie soccer openers, Lady Mustangs volleyball begins today

University of Wyoming photo

August 18, 2023 — The University of Wyoming soccer team opened its 2023 season yesterday in Laramie with a 1-1 tie with Colorado School of Mines.

Things started well for UW as Jamie Tatum fed Maddi Chance, leading to the game’s first goal in the 21st minute. Colorado School of Mines would respond with the tying goal before the end of the first half. Both teams went scoreless in the second half.

“It was a good test for us,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “(Mines) posed some problems we haven’t faced yet because it’s early. They were really organized defensively, and we have to be better about rotating and being dynamic and breaking that down. It’s positive overall, though, and definitely, an opportunity for us to grow.”

UW will host Weber State this Sunday afternoon.

Lady Mustangs Soccer

The Western Mustang women’s soccer team will continue to play today in Arizona. The Lady Mustangs are in Phoenix today against South Mountain College.

Yesterday according to NJCAA.com scoreboard, Western played at Eastern Arizona, with the match ending in a 2-2 tie. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals by Emma Granthem and Tess Thoman, but East Arizona tied the contest with two first-half goals of their own.

Lady Mustang Volleyball Begins Today

The Lady Mustang volleyball team will start their season today. Western is in McCook, Nebraska, for a two-day invitational.