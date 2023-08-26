Cowgirls, Mustangs volleyball with Friday wins/Mustang soccer gets road victory

The University of Wyoming Photo

August 26, 2023

Cowgirls Volleyball

The Wyoming Cowgirls opened their season Friday, hosting the annual Rumble in the Rockies with two wins, both 3-0 sweeps. The Cowgirls open play with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Winthrop, then capped off the day with a 29-27, 25-20, 25-22 win over Green Bay.

When asked how it felt to get her first-career win, first-year Wyoming head coach Kaylee Prigge laughed, “Relieving. They earned it. The girls were awesome, the team did a great job, they’re killing it.”

Today, UW will wrap up play in the two-day invitational against South Dakota State.

Mustangs Volleyball

The Western Mustangs ran their season mark to 5-1 with a couple of wins at the Casper Invitational in Casper, Wyoming.

Western started the day with a 3-0 win over Treasure Valley 25-19, 25-16, and 26-24. In their second match, the Mustangs put away Colorado Northwestern, 32-30, 25-18, and 25-16.

Today, Western will face Lake Region and Colby College.

Mustangs Soccer

Western women’s soccer team continued the winning road trip Friday with a 2-1 win at Arizona Western in Prescott, Arizona. The win upped the Mustangs’ season and road record to 3-0-1.

Quincy Chipman and Ahlianna Billman scored goals for Western.

The Mustangs will play two more matches in Prescott today, first meeting Cochise Community College this afternoon before taking on Yavapai this evening.