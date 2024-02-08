Cowgirls never trail in home win over Utah State

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

February 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls scored the game’s first basket and never looked back, securing a 62-47 home win over Utah State Wednesday night. The Cowgirls scored 21 points off 17 Utah State turnovers to run their Mountain West record to 9-2 (14-8 overall). The win moved UW within 1/2 game of UNLV (9-1) for the conference lead. The Rebels don’t play again until Saturday.

After a slow start, Wyoming led 16-7 after one quarter and 33-18 at the half.

“We got a little out of rhythm at times, but we played at the pace that we wanted to for the most part,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. “The big thing I said to the team was, we kept our composure and focus.'”

Allyson Fertig led Cowgirls with 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Malene Pedersen was the only other Wyoming player in double figures with 10 points.

Up Next

On Saturday, Wyoming will travel to Boise State (6-4, 15-8). Last night, the Broncos defeated San Jose State 73-42.