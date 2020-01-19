Cowgirls no match for league leading Fresno State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 19, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls learned first hand why Fresno State is leading the league with a perfect 7-0 record (14-4 overall). The Bulldogs jumped to an early 9-0 lead before Wyoming (4-4, 8-9) could put any points on the board. That lead would grow to 30-11 by the end of the first quarter. From that point, Fresno State cruised to an 89-59 win over the Cowgirls.

Advertisement... Story continues below

“They came out from minute one and just took it to us,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “It’s disappointing. Our effort today, it’s been a long time since I’ve been disappointed. They came out from the start like it was a big game. They had something to prove, and they came out and did it. We did not answer the bell. Definitely in the first quarter we didn’t, and later it was too hard to make up.”

Fresno State didn’t slow down, increasing the lead to 50-27 at the halftime break and 66-39 at the end of the third quarter. The 30-point defeat was the Cowgirls worst of the season.

Fresno State shot 47.1 percent (32-68) from the field, 44.8 percent (13-29) from three and 80.0 percent (12-15) from the free throw line. The Bulldogs had 24 assist and six turnovers on the day. The Bulldog’s Hanna Cavinder had 20 points and six assists while Haley Cavinder scored 19 points.

Advertisement

Wyoming freshman Jaeden Vaifanua led the Cowgirls with both 14 points. Freshman McKinley Bradshaw came off the bench and scored 12 points. The Cowgirls shot 34.4 percent (21-61) from the field, 32.0 percent (8-25) from three and 81.8 percent (9-11) from the free throw line. Wyoming had 15 assists and 10 turnovers on the day.

The Cowgirls will host San Diego State on Wednesday night. The Aztecs (3-5 in the MWC, 8-12 overall) lost, 70-69, Saturday at Nevada. Game time will be 6:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.