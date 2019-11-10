Cowgirl’s notch another road win Saturday

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA (Nov. 10, 2019) – For the second-consecutive match the Wyoming volleyball team’s offense helped propel them to victory. Saturday the Cowgirls defeated Fresno State in four sets by set scores of 25-22, 25-21, 16-25 and 25-19.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls are still in second place in the Mountain West Conference race with a 12-2 mark (17-8 overall). Fresno State fall to 5-9 in the MW (12-14 overall). Colorado State still leads the conference at 14-0 (24-1 overall).

Tara Traphagan led the way for Wyoming with 13 kills while Halie McArdle added 11 and KC McMahon had 10 kills. Mackenzie Coates had 40 assists on the day while adding four block assists and five digs. Madi Fields led the back row with 20 digs and a pair of service aces.

Advertisement

Wyoming returns home next week for its final two home matches. The Cowgirls will face Boise State (8-6, 16-9) on Thursday and then will host Nevada (7-7, 17-9) on Senior Night, Friday. The Nevada match was moved up a day from its original date due to UW hosting the Wyoming High School Football Championships next weekend.