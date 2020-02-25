Cowgirls notch fourth-straight win and first round bye at Nevada

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 25, 2020) — Monday night was a very good night for the Wyoming Cowgirls in Reno, Nevada. First, they defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 84-79 to win their fourth-straight game. Second, the win clinched first-round bye in next week’s MW Tournament in Las Vegas as the Cowgirls will finish the season in either third or fourth place in the conference standings. And third, Wyoming senior Taylor Rusk had a career best night with 26 points, including a perfect four-for-four from behind the three-point arc.

The win improved Wyoming’s record to 11-6 in the MW (15-11 overall) and kept the Cowgirls in a third place tie in the conference standings with San Jose State, who defeated Utah State last night, 76-38. Wyoming will wrap up the season Thursday by hosting league leading Fresno State (16-1, 23-5).

With the win, Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson tied the program record for wins by a first-year head coach with 15.

“What a breakout game for Taylor Rusk,” Mattinson said. “I’m so proud of her. On their senior night here, they gave our two seniors flowers, and maybe she thought it was her senior night. We’ll make sure we get her flowers on Thursday because if it takes flowers to get her to score 26, I’d have had flowers at every game this year”.

Wyoming lead 22-13 at the end of first-quarter and 42-33 at the half. The Cowgirls still had a 60-52 lead going into the fourth quarter before things tighten up.

The Wolfpack would get to within six, 70-64 with 5:26 to play. Wyoming’s Alba Sanchez hit a three-point shot to put the Pokes back up by 11-points, 75-64, with 3:41 to play. Nevada would chip away at Cowgirl lead to once again get within six-points, 78-72 with 1:08 to go. A Wyoming layup by sophomore Quinn Weidemann would make it 80-72 with :46 remaining. Weidemann would then make four-straight free throws to seal the Cowgirl win.

Rusk’s 26 points led Wyoming in scoring with Weidemann adding 19 points. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored 18 points.