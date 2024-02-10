Cowgirls offense sputters in loss at Boise State

University of Wyoming photo

February 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Scoring a season-low in points, the Wyoming Cowgirls suffered a 56-42 loss at Boise State this afternoon. For the game, the Cowgirls shot just 33 percent (16-for-48) from the 31 percent from beyond the three-point line (4 of 13). The loss dropped UW’s Mountain West record to 9-3, 14-9 overall. Boise State improved to 7-4 in the conference and 16-8 on the season.

Wyoming scored the first basketball of the game but trailed 20-12 after the first quarter and 34-25 at the halftime break. Boise State outscored the Cowgirls in each of the four quarters.

Malene Pedersen led UW with 16 points. Marta Savic was next with 10 points off the bench. The Cowgirls’ leading scorer for the season, Allyson Fertig, was held scoreless, going 0-5 from the field while pulling down seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls are still in sole position of second place in the conference standing, one game ahead of New Mexico (8-4, 17-8). League-leading UNLV (9-1, 19-2) plays at Fresno State today.

Up Next

The Cowgirls are idle this Wednesday and will play at Colorado State next Saturday.