Cowgirls open conference play with road win

December 29, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls used a big second quarter to push ahead to a big halftime advantage and then held on late to open Mountain West play with a 62-54-win Tuesday afternoon at San Diego State. The Cowgirls led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter before a late Aztec run.

UW’s Allyson Fertig and Alba Sanchez Ramos both registered double-doubles in the win, marking the first time since Bailee Cotton and Marta Gomez in 2019 that two Cowgirls recorded double-doubles in the same contest. Sanchez Ramos scored 15 points and tied a career-high with 13 rebounds in the victory, while Fertig added 12 points and 12 boards on the day.

Wyoming is now 5-5 on the season (1-0 MW). San Diego State falls to 6-6 on the year (0-1 in the MW).

The Cowgirls outscored the Aztecs 19-4 over the final 7:50 of the second quarter to take a 32-16 halftime lead into the locker room. That lead would increase to 53-34 by the end of the third quarter.

“I was really pleased with the energy we played with from the start,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I can’t speak highly enough of these young women. They came out, executed, and I thought we did a great job on the boards. Proud of our team and proud of our staff, what a great way to start.”

Now, the Cowgirls shift their focus to the second game of their league-opening road trip. Wyoming will face UNLV Friday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m. with broadcast time at 2:30 on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.