Cowgirls open league play today at San Diego State

December 28, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls begin Mountain West play at San Diego State this afternoon. The Cowgirls will play three of their first four conference games on the road. Today’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

Wyoming will enter today’s game with a 4-5 non-conference record, while the Aztecs are 6-5, having won two of their last three games.

Through non-conference play, the Cowgirls have been led in scoring by McKinley Bradshaw, averaging 13.2 points per game. She is the only Cowgirl averaging double figures. Allyson Fertig and Quinn Weidemann are averaging just under 10 points per game.

Sophia Ramos leads San Diego State at 14.5 points per game and is shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Asia Avinger and Merceded Staples also average 10-plus per game at 10.2 and 10.1, respectively.

This is the sixth consecutive season that the Cowgirls open league play on the road. UW is 2-3 in its last five Mountain West openers, including a 1-1 mark under Head Coach Gerald Mattinson. Wyoming is 33-29 all-time against the Aztecs but is just 9-17 on the road against SDSU.