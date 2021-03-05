Cowgirls open MWC tournament vs. Utah State on Sunday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 5, 2021) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team begins its postseason journey Sunday in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament as the seventh-seeded Cowgirls face No. 10 seed Utah State in a 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time contest.

Advertisement

Sunday will mark the third season in a row that the Cowgirls and Aggies have met in the Mountain West Tournament, both UW wins. The Cowgirls won in 2019, 64-41 and 64-59 at 2020’s tournament. The Cowgirls are 11-21 all-time at the Mountain West Tournament.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM beginning at 5 p.m. with the tipoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.