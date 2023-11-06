Cowgirls open season tonight, Cowboys on Tuesday

University of Wyoming photo

November 6, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

After posting wins last week in their exhibition games, the Wyoming Cowgirls and Cowboys will open their non-conference schedule with home games. Tonight, the Cowgirls host North Dakota, while on Tuesday, the Cowboys will welcome Northern New Mexico to the Arena-Auditiorium.

Cowgirls

The Cowgirls defeated Western Colorado last Thursday night 86-72 in their lone exhibition game. Fourteen Cowgirls saw playing time in the game, with Allyson Fetig leading the scoring with 16 points. A total of 11 Cowgirls scored in the win, with all five newcomers getting minutes on the floor.

The Fighting Hawks of North Dakota were 19-14 last season and are led by two-time All-Summit League honoree and the Preseason Summit League Player of the Year, Kacie Borowicz. Last season, Borowicz was 14th in the nation in scoring with 21.1 points per game.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Cowboys

The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Northern New Mexico Eagles on Tuesday night. The Pokes are coming off a 79-67 exhibition win over Metro State on October 27.

The Cowboys welcome back three players from last season’s team: senior Brendan Wenzel, sophomore Caden Powell, and sophomore Cort Robertson. A fourth returnee, senior Kenny Foster, will miss the entire season due to a preseason injury.

In Thursday’s exhibition win, transfer Sam Griffin led the team in scoring with 24 points. Another transfer, Akuel Knot added 22 points.

The Eagles are led in scoring by guard Joziah Ramos at 19.5 points per game. He also adds four rebounds per contest and 2.5 assists. Eloy Medina adds 9.5 points per game on the season, along with two rebounds per game. Malek Malual leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Wyoming is looking to regroup after last year’s 9-22 record. Northern New Mexico was 8-19 last season.

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.