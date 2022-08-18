Cowgirls open their soccer season today on the road

University of Wyoming photo

August 18, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team begins its season tonight at Northern Colorado, in Greely, Colorado. The Cowgirls will then travel to Oregon State for a Sunday afternoon match and wrap up the road trip with a match at Montana next Thursday.

UW will be looking to improve on last year’s 8-10-1 overall record, 4-7-0 in the Mountain West Conference play. All of Wyoming’s wins last season came at home, with the Cowgirls going 0-7-1 on the road.

“My biggest message this year to the team is they should approach every game the same way,” Wyoming Head Coach Colleen Corbin said. “It’s about mentality. It should all feel the same mentally and emotionally. They need to be tuned in regardless of what field we are on.”

With just a few weeks of fall practice under their belt and a couple of exhibition wins, Corbin feels this team is different from a season ago.

“Based on what we’ve seen from preseason, it just feels different right now,” Corbin said. “The energy is different. The competitiveness is high. The camaraderie and the team atmosphere right now is phenomenal.” The Cowgirls defeated Casper College, 3-0, and Kansas State, 2-1.

The Cowgirl’s first home match of the season will be Sunday, August 28, against North Dakota. Mountain West Conference play begins on September 22 against New Mexico.