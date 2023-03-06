Cowgirls open tourney play tonight/Wrestlers finish Big 12 meet

Cowgirl basketball players Allyson Fertig (left) and Quinn Weidemann (center) were named to the All-Mountain West team on Sunday. Malena Pedersen (right) was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. (University of Wyoming photo)

March 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will play San Jose State tonight in the second round of the Women’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. The #2 seed Cowgirls had an opening round bye, while San Jose State, the #10 seed, surprised #7 Air Force 62-51. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 6 p.m.

Wyoming owns two wins over the Spartans this season, 64-48 on the road and 68-54 in Laramie.

Other games being played today in the women’s tournament:

#8 Nevada vs. #1 UNLV. Yesterday Nevada defeated #9 seeded Fresno State 65-53 on Sunday.

#5 San Diego State taking on #4 New Mexico|

#6 Boise State versus #3 Colorado State. Boise State defeated #11 Utah State 66-58 on Sunday.

Three Cowgirls Named to All-Mountain West Teams

A trio of Wyoming Cowgirls took home All-Mountain West honors, announced Sunday by the league office. Allyson Fertig, Quinn Weidemann, and Malene Pedersen all earned recognition.

Fertig and Weidemann were named to the All-Mountain West Team for the first time in their careers, while Weidemann was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team for the third time.

Pedersen, meanwhile, was Wyoming’s second consecutive student-athlete to be named Mountain West Freshman of the Year

Wrestlers Finish Up Big 12 Wrestling Championships

The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Championships on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Six Cowboys finished in the top eight of their weight divisions, with 157- pounds Jacob Wright leading the way with a third-place finish.

Wyoming’s Jor Vold (125 pounds), Cole Moody (165 pounds), and Wright have qualified for the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 16-18. The at -large selections for the NCAA Tournament will be announced Tuesday.

The Cowboys finished tenth in the team standings.

Cowboys finishing in the top eight:

125 – Jore Volk – 5th Place

133 Pounds – Garrett Ricks – 7th Place

141 Pounds – Job Greenwood – 7th Place

149 Pounds – Chase Zollmann – 7th Place

157 Pounds – Jacob Wright – 3rd Place

165 Pounds – Cole Moody – 4th Place