Cowgirls open volleyball season with road comeback win

Advertisement

February 5, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opened its spring 2021 season Friday night with a 3-2 comeback win at Utah State. The Cowgirls were able to rally from a two sets to one deficit to defeat the Aggies in five sets, 27-25, 20-25, 20-25, 25-15, and 15-10.

Advertisement

Wyoming (1-0, 1-0 MW) ended the decisive fifth set on a 9-2 run after falling behind, 8-6 early on. The Cowgirls Jackie McBride helped provide the spark in the fifth set as she recorded a trio of aces and also had a pair of kills during the run. The Cowgirls scored the final five points of the match. McBride recorded a career-best five service aces in the win.

The two teams will have a quick turnaround, as will be the case all season long, as game two of the series is set for 3 p.m., Saturday in Logan.