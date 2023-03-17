Cowgirls open WNIT play tonight/Cowboys NCAA wrestling results

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

March 17, 2023 — After having not played for ten days, the Wyoming Cowgirls will open Women’s NIT play tonight at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Wyoming enters the contest with a 22-10 season record, while the visitors sport a 19-9 season mark.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5KRKK beginning at 6 p.m., with the tip-off scheduled at 6:30.

Tonight’s game will mark the eleventh time in program history that Wyoming will play in the WNIT. They sport a 19-9 tournament record, including going undefeated and winning the tournament in 2007. Last year, UW made it to the WNIT’s Super 16 before losing a triple-overtime game to UCLA.

The two teams have met twice before, with Wyoming winning a 64-60 road game in 2000 and UW coming out on top in 2021, 72-70, in Laramie.

Sponsor

Two Cowboy Wrestlers Still Active at NCAA Championships

The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad opened up competition at the NCAA Championships on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Cowboys put together a solid day, with two grapplers advancing to day two of the tournament.



“Every match here is the best of the best, and crazy things started right away in this tournament, and you want to be on the sunny side of those crazy stories, and Jore (Wright) had a big match this morning that helped set the tone, but nothing gets easier it just gets harder,” stated Wyoming Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch.

Today, 125-pound Jore Volk and Wyoming’s Jacob Wright, at 157 pounds, will compete in consolation round matches after going 1-1 on the first day. The Cowboys’ other entry, Cole Moody, at 165 pounds, was eliminated after losing his first two matches.

Cowboy Day 1 Results



125 – Jore Volk

Round of 32: No. 21 Volk (WYO) dec. No. 12 Michael Deaugstino (NW) 3-1 (SV-1)

Round of 16: No. 28 Killian Cardinale (WVU) dec. No. 21 Volk (WYO) 8-3



157 – Jacob Wright

Round of 32: No. 15 Wright (WYO) dec. No. 18 Derek Gilcher (IND) 3-2

Round of 16: No. 2 Levi Haines (PSU) dec. No. 15 Wright (WYO) 8-2



165 – Cole Moody

Prelim: No. 33 Josh Kim (HARV) dec. No. 32 Moody (WYO) 7-4

Cons. Prelim: No. 30 Evan Barczak (DREX) major dec. No. 32 Moody (WYO) 11-2