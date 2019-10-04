Cowgirls Outlast Falcons In Five-Set Win

Colorado Springs, CO. (10/4/19) – For the fourth consecutive Mountain West Conference match, the Wyoming volleyball team played five-sets. For the third time in those four, the Cowgirls came out on top. Thursday night’s set scores in the 3-2 Cowgirl win over Air Force were 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-10.

The road win upped Wyoming’s MWC record to 3-1 and 8-7 for the season. Air Force falls to 1-2 in conference and 4-11 overall.

Jackie McBride paced the three Cowgirls with double-figure kills as she tallied a career-high 18. KC McMahon added 11 kills while Tara Traphagan had 10. Faith Waitsman chipped in with seven kills and four blocks.

The Pokes will get a break in the schedule and will not play again until next Thursday, 10/10 in a home match against San Diego State.