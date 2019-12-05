Cowgirls outlast Falcons in MW basketball opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (Dec. 5, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls rode a hot-shooting first half, then held on in the fourth quarter, to take down Air Force, 65-63. The game was the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. The road win upped Wyoming’s season mark to 4-3 while Air Force falls to 1-8.

“We were going to have to match their intensity for forty because that’s why they’re at the Academy, that’s why they’re going to serve their country,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “They have no quit in them, and they’re going to keep coming at you whether they’re up 25 or down 25, and they proved that again tonight. We made enough plays to pull out a tough, tough road win, so I’m pleased.”

Cowgirl sophomore Tereza Vitulova recorded the first double-double of her career with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. It marked her fifth double-double of the season. Sophomore Karla Erjavec added a season-high 15 points for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming led 24-18 at the end of the first quarter and 39-31 at break on a blistering 63.0 percent shooting from the field. The Cowgirls would stretch the lead to 54-40 at the end of three-quarters before Air Force would mount their comeback.

Air Force would cut the lead to single digits, 56-47 with 7:25 to play, but a Taylor Rusk layup made it 60-50, Wyoming with 5:48 to go. But the Falcons were not done pulling to within six-points with a baseline jumper to make it 61-55 with 3:44 to play. Vitulova added a jumper for UW, but an Air Force three-pointer made it 63-58 with 1:35 to go. The Falcons went on a quick 5-0 run to cut the Wyoming lead to 65-63 with 31 seconds to go. After a pair of missed Cowgirl free throws, the Falcons couldn’t hit their final shot and the Cowgirls came away with the 65-63 win.

The Falcons were led by Riley Snyder’s 20 points and seven rebounds, while Kaelin Immel added 14 points and five assists for Air Force.

The Cowgirls return to the court this Saturday traveling to New Mexico. The Lobos (6-2, 0-1 MW) lost 83-82 in overtime at Boise State (5-4, 1-0 W) Wednesday night.