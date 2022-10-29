Cowgirls overwhelm Colorado Christian in exhibition win

University of Wyoming photo

October 29, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls began play Friday night with the first of two exhibitions to start the 2022-23 season. UW took care of business in the exhibition against Colorado Christian, winning 68-36.

Wyoming got off to a slow start in the contest, turning the ball over three times in the opening two and a half minutes while CCU hit 3-of-4 shots to begin the game to take an early 8-2 lead. From there, the Cowgirls responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to knot the game up at 8-8. Wyoming would lead 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and increased that lead to 32-16 at the half.

The second half opened with Wyoming outscoring the Cougars 11-4 in the frame’s first five minutes and never looked back.

“It was nice to get that first game under your belt,” said new Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. “I know that in the end, after this game, you’re still zero and zero, but getting those nerves out is the best part about a night like tonight.”

Kim Weidemann led the way offensively for the Cowgirls with 20 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, including going 5-for-5 from 3-point range. Weidemann also added five boards, a trio of assists, and two steals in the win. Emily Mellema also ended the contest in double figures as she had 13 and hit seven free throws while dishing out a game-high four assists.

Next for the Cowgirls will be the final exhibition before the regular season play tips off. UW hosts Sioux Falls next Saturday, November 5.