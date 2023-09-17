Cowgirls Pick Up Singles Wins at Bedford Cup

University of Wyoming Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO – Serina Abriola picked up a pair of singles victories Saturday on day three at the Bedford Cup hosted by the Air Force Academy. For the day, the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team earned a quartet of singles consolation victories.

Abriola began the day with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) over Avery Pope. In her second win of the day, Abriola again won a thriller, this time over Idaho State’s Megan Lang Gould. Abriola won a three-set super set match, 6-3, 1-6, and 10-6.

Adel Ismagulova and Sophie Zehender each got a singles win to round out the day for the Cowgirls. Ismagulova a three-setter, 7-5, 4-6, and 10-6 over Angel Bean of Montana State. Zehender, meanwhile, won a tough matchup, 7-6 (7-5) and 7-5 over Zeynep Ozturk.

 

Wyoming closes its first fall tournament of the season on Sunday, headlined by the Doubles Championship Match between Zehender and her partner, Violetta Borodina.

