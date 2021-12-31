Cowgirls play at UNLV today in second MW game

University of Wyoming Photo

December 31, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team continues its road swing today with a visit to Vegas to play UNLV in an afternoon contest. Today’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m; with the broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming, 5-5 on the season and 1-0 in the conference, opened league play last Tuesday with a 62-54 road victory over San Diego State on Tuesday. UNLV also enters today’s contest at 1-0 in MW play after Tuesday’s 73-63 road victory at Fresno State. The Rebels are 9-3 on the overall season. UNLV leads the Mountain West in scoring at nearly 75.7 points per game.

The Cowgirls lead the all-time series against UNLV, 27-25. The two teams split last year’s series.