Cowgirls Play To 2-2 Draw At UTEP

El Paso, TX (8/23/19) – The Wyoming women’s soccer team opened up the 2019 campaign with a 2-2 draw against the UTEP Miners Thursday night in El Paso. The match start time was delayed an hour due to weather conditions.

Wyoming freshman Jamie Tatum put Wyoming up 1-0 in the 23-minute mark with a shot buried into the lower left of the UTEP goal. It was the first career goal for Tatum.

The Miners answered back a short time later to tie the match at 1-1 which was also the score at the mid-point break.

In the second half, Wyoming would go up 2-1 with a goal in the 76-minute from sophomore Indianna Asimus. Unfortunately, the Miners would tie the match a little over three minutes later. The 2-2 would stand through the end of regulation and two overtime periods.

“I thought the effort was really good today, especially playing 110 minutes with a thin squad,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “It was good to see with so many new faces. We would have loved to come away with a victory but to take a young team on the road, get some experience and come away with a draw is a step in the right direction”.

The Cowgirls will continue to play on the road Sunday against the New Mexico State Aggies.