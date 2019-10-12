Cowgirls Play to Scoreless Draw Friday

Laramie, WY (10/12/19) – The Wyoming soccer team and the San Jose State Spartans (4-6-3, 2-2-1 MW) played to a 0-0 draw after double overtime Friday afternoon in Laramie.

Wyoming, now 2-2-2 in Mountain West play and 5-4-4 overall, tried to push the pace in the first half. Shots by redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum and senior Michaela Stark blocked and sail high. San Jose State (2-2-1, 4-6-3) got its first look by Jennifer Orozco at the 25:21 mark which was also shut down.

The Cowgirls continued to be aggressive over the last part of the half outshooting the Spartans 5-1 but with no end result.

In the second half, San Jose State came out strong and really pushed the pace on its side of the field. Beginning in the 55th minute, they would record three straight shots over a five-minute stretch which came up empty. Wyoming had a look with a shot from Sydney Miller at the 59:56 mark. The Spartans outshot the Cowgirls 6-1 the remainder of the half that included two saves by goalie Riley Furbush.

In the first overtime, the Spartans had four chances in the first five minutes but were unable to connect. Wyoming freshman Katelyn Barner had opportunities in the 97th and 99th minutes, but to no avail.

San Jose State recorded three shots in the second overtime to Wyoming’s zero shots.

The Cowgirls will be back on the pitch Sunday against the Fresno State Bulldogs.