Cowgirls playing in Denver tonight, Cowboy player Freshman of the Week

University of Wyoming photo

November 14, 2023 –– Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will play their first road game of the season tonight when they travel to Denver University tonight. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com at 5:30 p.m., with the tip-off at 6 p.m.

The Cowgirls, 1-1, are looking to regroup after Saturday’s 71-52 home loss to Nebraska. Denver is also 1-1 on the season, coming off a 77-61 win at North Alabama on Friday.

Wyoming leads the all-time series with the Pioneers 26-5 and is 9-4 on the road at Denver all-time.

Cowboy Basketball Play win Mountain West Freshman of the Week Award

Cowboys’ freshman basketball player Cam Manyawu (Man’-yao) was named the Mountain West Freshman Player of the Week. He recorded double-doubles in his first two games, helping the Pokes to a pair of wins.

Manywau, a 6’9″ native of Kansas City, Mo., averaged 16.0 points and ten rebounds in the two games. He added three assists per game and shot 80 percent from the field, going 12-of-15.

The Cowboys basketball team will start play in the three-day Myrtle Beach Invitational, facing Saint Louis in their opening game on Thursday.