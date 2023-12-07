Cowgirls playoff run stopped by Montana State

University of Wyoming photo

December 7, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball season came to an end Wednesday night in Laramie with a 3-2 loss to Montana State in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships. Set scores went 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25 and 8-15.

Wyoming concluded its first season under head coach Kaylee Prigge with a 22-10 record. This season also marked the first time since 2019 that the Cowgirls played in a postseason tournament and finished with 20 or more wins.

The Montana State Bobcats, now 24-8, move on to the tournament’s semi-finals.