Cowgirls power past San Jose State

February 3, 2023 — Strong first and fourth quarters powered the Wyoming Cowgirls to a 68-54 win over San Jose State Thursday night in Laramie. Now tied for second in the Mountain West Conference with San Diego State at 8-3 (15-7 overall), Wyoming shot 52 percent from the field. San Jose State is now 1-10 in conference play and 3-19 on the season.

Wyoming led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter and 30-21 at the half. The Spartans outscored UW 18-14 in the third quarter to trail by only five, 44-39, entering the fourth quarter.

Allyson Fertig got the Cowgirls going to open the fourth, getting back-to-back layups. Out of a time-out, a Tess Barnes three-pointer would push Wyoming to a 51-39 advantage. San Jose State would again cut the lead to nine, 55-46, but would score five unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

Fetig’s 19 points led Wyoming. Grace Ellis added 17 points.

The Cowgirls will put its five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday with a trip to Fort Collins to meet Colorado State (7-4, 14-8). Game time is 1 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowboys will also be playing on Saturday at San Jose State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tip-off at 8.

Wrestlers at Home This Weekend

The Cowboys wrestling team is set to compete at home one last time this season as they host a duo of Big 12 duals against Utah Valley and No. 19 Northern Colorado. The Pokes open their weekend against the Wolverines on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will close out the weekend on Sunday against the Bears at 1 p.m. for senior day.