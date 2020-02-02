Cowgirls race past San Jose State for third straight win

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls used an up-tempo offense and stifling defense to shock second place San José State, 80-45, Saturday afternoon in Laramie. It was Wyoming’s third straight win upping their Mountain West Conference mark to 7-4 and 11-9 overall. The Spartans, who came into the game as the MW top scoring team, fall to 9-2 in conference and 15-7 overall.

“I thought it was a great defensive performance,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I have to give credit to my staff. They did a great job looking at a bunch of film and gave us a chance to look at some things that we wanted to try. We didn’t know if it would work, and you never do, but it did. Then I give credit to our team, to all of them. Everybody had to come out for two days and practice and do something different that they’re not used to. They did it, it helped us and today we executed it. I thought out defense today was outstanding.”

Sophomore guard Tommi Olson stole the show for the second game in a row, both of which are her first two career starts. She scored four points, but had a game-high 12 rebounds, six assists, seven steals and no turnovers. She also added a blocked shot.

“I didn’t know Tommi was that close to a triple-double without scoring the double-digit points,” Mattinson said. “Tommi’s taken advantage of the situation that she has with Karla (Erjavec) being ill. What we’ve had to do is, we’ve freed the ball up a bit. We’re going to take advantage of what she brings.”

Wyoming freshman Jaeden Vaifanua came off the bench and scored a career-high 20 points. Quinn Weidemann added 14 points for the Cowgirls. Selale Kepenc (picutred above) scored a season-high 12 points.

Wyoming led 13-9 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 36-21 at the half. The Cowgirl lead at the end the third quarter jumped to 22-points, 53-31.

Ayzhiana Basallo, who entered the game averaging a Mountain West-leading 21.2 points per game, but was held to just 11 points. Cydni Lewis led the Spartans with 13 points.

The Cowgirls will travel to Boise State (7-4 MW, 15-8 overall) this Wednesday. Yesterday The Lady Broncs beat Nevada, 83-72. Wyoming won the first meeting of the year between the two teams, 73-68, in Laramie. Game time is 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.