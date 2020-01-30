Cowgirls register a road win at Utah State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Led by the first career start of sophomore Tommi Olson, the Wyoming Cowgirls registered a 65-54 road win over Utah State Wednesday night. The win improved the Cowgirls to 6-4 in the Mountain West (10-9 overall) while Utah State falls to 1-9 in conference games (6-15 overall).

Olson scored only four points in her starting debut, but tallied career highs in assists (7) and rebounds (8) in her 39 minutes of play.

“What can you say, you had to be here to see it,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I though Tommi played excellently. She stepped right in, filled in admirably. She defended the way we wanted her to defend. She was all over the place. She’d be down guarding on the inside, then she’d be out guarding on the three-point line. She made a couple big steals and had some huge offensive rebounds for us at key times. Great job by Tommi, and I’m so proud of the way she stepped in and was able to respond.”

Wyoming grabbed its first lead of the game, 6-4, on a Quinn Weiderman three-point shot with 6:53 to go in the first quarter. The quarter would end with Wyoming up 19-14.

The Cowgirls would stretch the lead to seven points in the second quarter, 25-18, but the Aggies would cut the lead to 25-23 with just until two-minutes to play in the half. Wyoming ended the half with a 5-0 run to make the score 30-23 at the break.

Utah State would rally in the third quarter to tie the game at 36-36 with 2:26 left, but a made three-point jumper by Alba Sanchez gave the Pokes a 39-36 lead. They would stretch it 44-37 by the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter would again see Utah State rally to trail 51-48 with 2:53 to play. The Cowgirls would answer with a layup by Taylor Rusk, then Olsen and then Rusk again to push the Wyoming lead to 57-48 with 1:37 to play. Wyoming would score their last eight points from the free throw line to secure the 65-54 win.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a game-high 21 points for the Cowgirls. Senior Rusk recorded the 300th assist of her career, becoming just the fifth Cowgirl to record both 1,000 points and 300 assists. The Aggies were led by Lindsey Jensen-Baker’s 15 points.

The Cowgirls will host San Jose State Saturday afternoon. Last night, the Spartans defeated Boise State 74-61 at home. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 with tipoff at 1 p.m.