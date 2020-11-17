Cowgirls release hoops schedule for 2020-2021 season

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) – With the release of the 2020-21 Mountain West schedule, the Wyoming Cowgirl women’s basketball team has announced its schedule for the upcoming season. The slate will feature 12 games at the Arena-Auditorium.

The amended conference schedule features 20 league games and will see MW teams face each other in a two-game series in the same week, with a one-day break between contests. Both games against the opponent will be played at the same site.

The Cowgirls open the season December 5 at home against Denver before hosting Gonzaga on Dec. 8 in the two non-conference contests for the Cowgirls. UW closes its non-conference slate Dec. 20 with a trip to face Northern Colorado. UW’s non-conference schedule is subject to change still.

Wyoming opens league play with a Dec. 12 and 14 trip to UNLV. UNLV defeated the Cowgirls 65-53 last season in the only meeting between the two schools. The Cowgirls’ home Mountain West opener will also open the New Year as UW welcomes defending Mountain West champion Fresno State for a January 2 and 4 series.

Jan. 11 and 13, UW makes the trip to Boise State to face the Broncos, the Cowgirls and BSU met three times last season including at the conference tournament. Jan. 16 and 18, Air Force comes to Laramie for a two-game series.

In the latter parts of January, UW travels to play Nevada Jan. 22 and 24. The Cowgirls swept the season series with the Wolf Pack last season. San Diego State comes to town to close the month of January as the Cowgirls and Aztecs will meet Jan. 28 and 30. Next, the Cowgirls will face border rival Colorado Staet down in Fort Collins February 4 and 6. The two rivals split their two meetings last season, with each winning on the other’s home court.

The Cowgirls will host back-to-back home series to close out their 2020-21 home slate. Utah State comes to the AA for a Feb. 11 and 13 series while New Mexico and Wyoming will face-off Feb. 17 and 19. To close the regular season, the Cowgirls will travel to play San Jose State Feb. 25 and 27.

Tickets are expected to go on-sale for the general public Monday, November 23 at 3 p.m. Season ticket holders can expect to receive an email about pre-sale information within the next couple of days.