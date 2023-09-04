Cowgirls remain undefeated while Mustangs suffer first loss on Sunday

University of Wyoming photo

Cowgirl Soccer

The University of Wyoming soccer team had to compete on Sunday unconventionally. The Cowgirls’ match against Northern Colorado started at the Madrid Sports Complex but finished at the Indoor Practice Facility because of inclement weather. The delay occurred during the 54th minute of the match and lasted slightly over an hour and a half.

However, the switch of venue and delay didn’t keep Wyoming from remaining unbeaten on the season. The Cowgirls defeated the Bears, 2-0, to move to 3-0-2 on the season, while the loss dropped Northern Colorado to 0-6-0.

“We are a strong and competitive team, so it’s always a bummer when our tempo gets disrupted because of outside factors,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “But I told the group the maturity they showed when there were a lot of things stacked against them and to still be calm, composed and find a way to get a result, earn a shutout, and protect our home turf, says a lot about where this team is at right now.”

Cowgirl goals were scored by Maddi Chance in the sixth minute and Alyssa Glover in the 71st minute. It was Glover’s third goal in the last three matches.

Wyoming remains at home this Thursday against Idaho State.

Mustangs Soccer

After going undefeated for its first eight games, the Western Mustangs women’s soccer team suffered their first season loss, 3-1 to Peninsula in Core d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. McCAkk Hogge scored the Mustang’s lone goal.

Earlier in the day, Western defeated Northern Idaho 2-1 on goals by Emma Garnthem and Grace Pruden.

Sunday’s split puts Western’s season mark at 6-1-2. The season-opening road trip will continue with a match at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Friday and then at Ottumwa, Iowa, on Sunday against Indian Hills Community College.